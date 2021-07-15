Jackson County prepares for Faster Horses music festival

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS)– After a year of canceled events, Southern Michigan is going to see the return of one of the state’s largest musical festivals this weekend.

Faster Horses is a three-day country music festival and starts Friday and runs through Sunday, featuring some of country music’s biggest stars like Like Combs and Jason Alden.

While the sound of country music won’t fill the Brooklyn air until Friday, those planning to spend the weekend camping at the festival can start showing up today and get their campsites set up.

Festival officials say, they want everyone to remember, that before they’ll be allowed into the area, they’ll first have to go through a checkpoint and get their bags checked for weapons, and drugs. Cambridge Township police tell 6 News, their focus is guns, because that’s what people usually bring, and it’s not permitted.

Festival-goers should also note that just because something is allowed into the campground, doesn’t mean it’ll be allowed inside the venue.

What is suggested you bring, is water. Organizers say in addition to law enforcement, medical professionals will also be on sight, but it’s important that you stay hydrated.

For a full list of what is and isn’t allowed at Faster Horses, you can click on this link.

While you’re there, make sure you download the 6 News App or the StormTracker 6 App for weather updates. Links to those can be found by clicking here.

You can also check out the current forecast by clicking here.