JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — At the Jackson County Department of Transportation headquarters, officials say they have more than 2,000 tons of salt ready if needed.

It’s part of an expected $500,000 effort to keep roads clear and drivers safe.

“Hopefully it won’t be as big of an event as everybody is talking. That would be nice. But if it is we are ready to go, and we will make sure everything is clean and clear and safe,” said Jackson County Commissioner, James Shotwell Jr.

Trucks are being readied to be deployed starting at 4 a.m. Friday.

“The first step is to keep I-94 and 127 corridors completely clear during the full storm,” said Shotwell Jr.

Crews will work until 6 p.m. Friday before taking a mandatory break and returning at 4 a.m. Saturday.

“Our crews do work very hard and we will keep them safe also,” continued Shotwell Jr.

Jackson County Transportation leaders say if you can avoid driving altogether.

“Stay off the roads, stay home, or get to your Christmas parties and stay there for the weekend,” said Jackson County Department of Transporation Managing Director, Angela Kline.

Kline went on to say that the Department of Transportation knows that it is a lot to ask, and to travel with caution.”

“If you see something in the road don’t try and go around or go through it,” said Kline. “You have no clue what you are going to encounter.”

The department created an online tool to track where the plow trucks are and what areas have been cleared.

“Each one of the trucks has a GPS monitor in it, and there is a little icon that appears on-screen on the map, and it shows you when that route is either going to be done or what’s been accomplished in the last hour, the last four hours,” said Shotwell Jr.

The county will also have backup vehicles on standby if needed.

To keep up to date with where plows are being used, click here.