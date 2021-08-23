Jackson County Sheriff looking for Grass Lake man, triple homicide suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Sheriff announced they are looking for 43-year-old Zacharie Scott Borton in connection to the shootings.

He’s suspected in the deaths of 80-year-old Delmar Fraley, Michael Pauli and Edward Kantzler, both of whom were 70 years old.

People who live nearby are stunned after learning three people were shot and killed nearby.

“For the most part, this area is very calm and quite everyone gets along and we have good neighbors, its a happy community.” says Missy Cogsdill, a neighbor.

“He was at the residence where the bodies were discovered and the vehicle was gone from the residence is believe to have been stolen”, said Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette.

This isn’t the first time that Borton has been in trouble with the law. He has a criminal history around the state.

“He has a valid warrant for his arrest. its a two count warrant out of grand rapids police department for felonious assault and shooting into a building”, continued Schuette.

Along with other warrants, Borton was charged with criminal sexual conduct in 1995. Additionally, he’s facing domestic violence charges from earlier this year in Hillsdale county. Police say they believe Borton stole Kantzler’s 2006 red Ford Explorer with the license plate EDH 1595.

Borton is to be considered armed and dangerous.

They ask if anyone sees him or the car to call 911 immediately, or call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

