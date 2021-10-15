Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating Deputy involved in shooting in Summit Twp

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a deputy has been involved in a non-fatal shooting in Summit Twp.

The shooting took place on the 2500 block of Spring Arbor Rd.

The incident occurred at around 4:29 p.m., the Michigan State Police said. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave.

“Detectives from First District Special Investigation Section and MSP Forensic Laboratory are investigating. More information will be provided in the future,” the Department said.