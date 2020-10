LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) is providing $7.64 million in grants for mental health services and supports for children and adults and $29.75 million to help close the digital divide, the department announced today.

MDE is awarding 328 urban, rural, and suburban school districts with grants amounting to nearly $37.4 million in an education equity fund that it created with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress in the spring.