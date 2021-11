SPRING ARBOR TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman from Spring Arbor Township.

Shelly Worley was last seen with her family on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

If you have any information regarding Worley’s location, or if you have spoken to her since her disappearance, you’re asked to call Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7931.