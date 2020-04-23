Jackson County to furlough 100 employees due to Covid-19 pandemic

Nearly 100 Jackson County employees will be soon be furloughed. The County says, the budget has taken a financial hit since the Covid-19 pandemic began, losing between $250,000, and $400,000.

“We feel this is where we have to start, and be anticipatory of this, and it’s the responsible thing to do because we have a balanced budget, and we are required to not go into deficit spending,” said Chairman of the Board of Jackson County Commissioners, James Shotwell.

The County is asking workers to voluntarily take a leave of absence, so far 40 people have come forward. Without volunteers, the County will have to decide who to furlough, something officials say will be tough to do.

“Department heads can make the suggestion much better because they can talk to their workers, and understand what we are doing,” said Shotwell.

The county says, most employees seem to understand why the cuts are necessary.

“This is definitely a tough time, and they understand that, and we work as a team, and I have the utmost respect for every county employee, and I know the work that they have to do, and I really think that as always they have been great team players, and we will get through this together,” said Shotwell.

The furlough is initially scheduled for 30 days, with the option to expand. Employees will be eligible to file for unemployment.