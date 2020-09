In the City of Jackson, high school students can now apply to join the newly created Youth Council.

The 10-member council will make recommendations to the City Council about the needs of children, families, and young adults in Jackson, as well as work to help improve everyone’s quality of life.

To apply, students have to fill-out an application, write an essay, and get a teacher recommendation.

If you’re interested, the City Council wants everything by November 13th.