Jackson discusses proposed MLK business improvement

The MLK corridor in Jackson is seeing new investment from city leaders in hopes to revitalize, and redevelop the area. This all starts with a virtual meeting tonight.

The meeting will help start the discussion, and inform people about the proposed idea to a create an improvement authority group to help lead the potential project.

This would allow a nine member team to oversee, and implement tax dollars from the authority district. The group’s goal would be to help bring the area on MLK drive near the city’s south side neighborhood back to life. Right now, many of the buildings sit empty.

The meeting will take place via zoom on the cities website at 7 pm, and on their Facebook page. Questions will also be taken.

The city says they see great potential in the area, and that new businesses would help the many people living near by…

“This is an urban area with a dense population, but unfortunately we don’t really have a lot of businesses to meet the needs of those residents,” Said Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

“Right now in the City of Jackson we only have one grocery store in the city limits, and for a lot of people who live in our neighborhoods who might have transportation issues it is hard to get to those areas where we have shopping opportunities,” said Dimick.

If the resolution is approved the next step will be establishing a public hearing in early August.