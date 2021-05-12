Jackson doctors attribute Covid-19 case decline to vaccination efforts

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—One month after Jackson was considered a Covid-19 hotspot, hospitalizations and positivity rates are now down by more than 50 percent. Doctors say it’s a reflection of state-wide vaccination efforts.

“As the target population of people who can get infected decreases, either from the acquisition of the disease or from the vaccination, the rates are going to drop,” said Infectious Disease Specialist at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Dr. Vivek Kak.

More than 50 percent of people in Jackson have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which’s five percent lower than the state average, and still 20 percent away from Michigan’s goal to vaccinate 70 percent of the population. Doctors believe while we are on track, getting there won’t be easy.

“It’s just that we have to push a lot harder. There are going to be some vaccine skeptics who will no matter what not get the vaccine, but there’s going to be a bunch of people who have some doubts that need to be clarified,” said Dr. Kak.

Experts say that starts with expanding clinics in places that people trust. This includes places like churches, offices, and primary care doctors who would be able to give out the vaccine themselves. However, doctors say an even bigger key to a return to normal life just getting started.

“It’s very important to get those kids vaccinated especially because they tend to not only spread the disease, but they often can be a-symptomatic when they spread the disease.”

The hospital says the best way to receive a vaccine is through one of their mass vaccination clinics. Appointments can be made online through their ‘My Chart’ system.