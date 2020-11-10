Jackson educator offers tips for at home learning

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—For the past several months Joan Lewis’s phone has been ringing off the hook.

“Joan, I don’t know what’s going on, and I’m just like ok let’s just breathe together, said Jackson Parent Educator, Joan Lewis.

As a parent educator, Lewis usually helps families who are struggling to communicate with each other. Now, it’s all about how to make at home learning work.

“You know I don’t know how to do this homework. The biggest challenge is trying to manage everything that happens in a home, going to work, and then like I said every other week the school system is changing,” said Lewis.

For now, that back and forth is ending, as schools like Jackson High School turn to at home learning only until at least Thanksgiving. Lewis says, parents need to focus on finding a schedule that works, holding sessions on various subjects, but be sure to hold them in the same space, and remember this is all hard on the kids too.

“When you show that empathy to that child it lets them know that they are loved, and you are letting them know, and you are validating their feelings and emotions. That is very important right now,” said Lewis.

While her daughter may not be learning at school, she’s still learning a lesson that’s hard to teach in any classroom.

“It was a good life lesson for me because change is always going to happen, and you have to learn how to adapt to change as best as you possibly can,” said Jackson High School sophomore, Lariyah Lewis.

When anxiety is high, Lewis says it’s ok to hit the pause button.

“Just even taking a walk out in the park is refreshing with routines with the children, and yourself can help a lot.”

Experts also say, start with subjects your child excels in to help set up with rest of the day.