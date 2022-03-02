JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Katrina Stephens was at home in bed when she got the call no parent wants to get.

“They heard my son had been stabbed and I just thought I just needed to get to him,” said Stephens.

Police say in the early hours Sunday morning someone stabbed and killed her 27 year old son Taylin Alexander. It happened outside of a Jackson club near Wildwood Avenue following a fight. It’s left shockwaves of sadness in the Jackson community and questions from mom.

“Every Time I mention his name or somebody mentions his name, it’s so hard and I just don’t understand why because Taylin loved everybody.”

That love for his family and friends was felt today as they gathered around this table sharing photos and stories of a son and man loved by his community.

“I just think that he is an honorable young man like my sister said he had a big heart. He gives to the community. He just speaks out and he speaks positively,” said Taylin’s aunt, Salina Carson.

Stephens says her son was working to mentor other young men through his car detail business and was always looking to give back to kids in Jackson.

“He saw some neighbor kids that didn’t have a basketball hoop because their hoop had broke and he had one in the back yard that he just really wasn’t using. He put it there so they could have the basketball hoop and he said I’m not going to tell them I did it. I just want to see their faces when they come home from school,” said Stephens.

Alexander leaves behind two young daughters, and right now the community is stepping up to help. They’ve started a go fund me that’s already helped raise more than 12 thousand dollars.

“I just want to thank everyone who is doing something, because I know that Taylin meant something to Jackson.”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-services-for-taylin-alexander

The suspect is in custody. According to the Jackson County prosecutors office he’s been arraigned on the charge of open murder which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.