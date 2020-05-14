Jackson Family Service and Children’s Aid gets creative to help support people in need

There’s no denying the large toll the pandemic is having on the mental health of people across the world. In Jackson, the story is a similar one, with many people struggling to cope with addiction, anxiety, and depression, all while being isolated at home. It is a lot to handle for anybody.

For the staff at Family Service and Children’s Aid in Jackson, it’s a challenging new norm.

“The whole idea, and concept of recovery is a community based recovery. You know attending meetings, having safe recovery type events that you can go to, and that all stopped,” said Chief Clinical Officer at Family Service, and Children’s Aid, Sarah Sabin.

They say the need now is even greater, and to meet people right where they are they had to get creative.

“Having support groups, using the Zoom platform, having groups that are just kind of social groups that they can just come in, and kind of hang out, and just talk, and engage with other people that are in the process of recovery,” said Sabin.

For people without access to Zoom, they are offering what they call drive-up therapy.

“They can come in to our parking lot, and call us we will run out a sanitized tablet for them that’s connected to their therapist. They can have their session right there in the confidential space of their car,” said Sabin.

There are thirteen programs available including free parent support, individual counseling, behavior health, drug treatment, and foster care adoption.

The CEO of Family Service, and Children’s Aid says, their mission stays the same.

“Our mission is to offer emotional support, and to help families to be successful,” said CEO of Family Service, and Children’s Aid, Dr. Bob Powell.

For anyone struggling, Sarah wants you to know that help is there.

“There’s some great programs that are out there, and available for individuals. It’s just making that call whether it’s calling 211 locally, calling the United Way, or calling us, and asking, and just simply saying I don’t know what I need, but I need something,” said Sabin.

The center hopes to return to face-to-face meetings by the end of the month, with the proper social distancing measures in place. http://strong-families.org/