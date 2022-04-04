JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Earlier this year, the State of Michigan reported a 144% increase in fatal fire deaths. The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) is now taking action in hopes to bring these numbers down.

To further limit these deaths, the JFD is providing free smoke detectors to residents.

Jackson firefighters are joining the Michigan Fire Prevention Bureau, Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity, and the Jackson Area Career Center to install free smoke detectors in homes.

All Jackson County residents will have the opportunity to get these installed.

Those who need a smoke detector are asked to submit an online form.

Fire cadets from the career center will work with Habitat for Humanity to install the detectors in homes at no charge.

Additionally, hearing impaired alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are available for free and are ready to be installed by fire cadets.

JFD Assistant Fire Chief Tim Gonzales says having a working smoke detector will dramatically reduce the risk of dying in a house fire.

“Responding to fatal fires is some of the most difficult work firefighters do,” Gonzales said. “We want to be part of the solution to preventing fire deaths, so that’s why making sure everyone in the community has a working smoke detector is so important.”

Firefighters recommend having one detector on every floor, changing the batteries once a year, and fully replacing the detector every 10 years.