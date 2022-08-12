JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Jackson is gearing up to celebrate its 35th annual Civil War Muster this year.

The muster will take place on Aug. 27-28 at Cascades Park, located on 1401 S. Brown St.

This event is the largest and longest-running Civil War event in the Midwest, the group says.

The organization says there will be several new activities taking place this year for event-goers to enjoy.

One of the newest additions is live music from Camp Chase Fife & Drum Band.

This group was featured as the field music for the motion picture Gettysburg (1993) and Gods and Generals (2003).

The Civil War Muster is free to the public, and organizers say everyone is welcome to come. On average, the historic event reels in 25,000-30,000 fans from in and outside the country, the group claims.

Visitors will have the opportunity to speak with historians, experience the military ball, and watch two battles involving cannons and marching infantry.

