Jackson gets added safety measures for in-person voting

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—This year millions of Michiganders chose to vote from the convenience of their own home. In Jackson, those number were up 300%, but some people, like Daniel Mahoney still prefer to do things the old-fashioned way.

“So happy for people who decided to take that option, but for me it meant everything to be able to come in person, and to vote in person,” said Mahoney.

For others who chose to do the same there were extra precautions. Jackson was chosen as one of seven other Michigan cities to be monitored by the U.S. Department of Justice to make sure no one’s civil rights were violated. The city says, it was just one of many other protections put in place today.

“We’ve equipped our poll workers with personal protection equipment such as masks, and face coverings, and we’ve also put in social distancing signage for voters, so they are distanced, and we also have hand sanitizer throughout the facility,” said Public Information Office for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

The city adds, despite records in absentee numbers, there was still a steady stream of voters today.

“I’ve driven past a lot of our polling places today, and early this morning I saw some long lines out the door, so we are seeing a huge reaction of people interested in voting, so that is great to see,” said Dimick.

Mahoney says, no matter who you vote for, it’s everyone’s right to do it safely.

“People should be, and feel protected when they come into these polls, and these places, and that is just the bottom line.”

The city says, there hasn’t been any major issues, and no incidents, but they do say it’ll take a little longer to count the votes this year.