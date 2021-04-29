Jackson groups work to fight for mothers behind bars

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—-The numbers are overwhelming. New research from the Innocense Project shows nearly 80% of women in jails are mothers.

“If our families aren’t supported then we are not going to be successful individually,” said author, and Prisoner’s Rights Advocate, Hakim Crampton.

Crampton knows what it’s like to face an uphill battle. He was once sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Now as a prisoner’s rights advocate he’s setting out to help support moms currently behind bars through what he calls the Free Jackson Mothers movement.

“I was inspired last year to start this and unfortunately Covid came and slowed down the process of my planning so here we are I got a call from several mothers who were in jail and said hey we need help,” said Crampton.

In Jackson one in four families is living right along the poverty line, making it difficult for mothers to post bail or find support. That’s why Crampton is working to meet the needs of moms right where they are by working collaboratively with community members, their families and the Circuit Court of Jackson County to either Bail out mothers currently incarcerated on pre-trial detention who cannot afford to post bail or help work with the Courts.

“The courts are always looking for support that the community needs for people who come before them, and if we are able to provide that kind of support when someone walks before a judge and they can say hey you got support here you know with my recommendation and their support together perhaps you can be successful and end this situation that you are facing.”

It’s a situation Jackson leader and mom Daveda Quinn is also looking to fill through her own organization by giving women access to a wide range of support.

“Counseling, mentoring, setting up school, setting up anything that they need to keep them whole, to keep them healthy, and to keep the family together,” said Chair of PArtial to Girls, Daveda Quinn.

Crampton says he has one message for women living behind bars.

“We are out here trying to support you. We need you to be willing to also accept the support that we are willing to offer you so that you can be successful so that our society can be successful.”

For help reach out to FreeJacksonMothers@gmail.com