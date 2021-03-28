Jackson Habitat for Humanity helps local family when they need it most

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—“We just kept praying and hoping you know that we would make it through some kind of way,” said Vincent Reynolds.

Since 1967 this home on high street in Jackson has been in the Reynolds family. It’s where Vincent Reynolds and his wife Denise raised their six children.

“It’s really a beautiful house it’s a solid house, and we just love it so much,” said Reynolds.

But as the years went on the list of needed repairs continued to rise. From a new roof, furnace, and water heater to needing insulation and window replacements, the bills were mounting up. Then the family received more hard news.

“In 2019 my wife developed an unexpected illness after a hip replacement. We found out that she had leukemia,” said Reynolds.

Now with mounting medical bills, Reynolds searched the community for help. That’s when the Jackson habitat for humanity and the community stepped in.

“It’s not me. It’s not my staff. It’s all of the community coming together to be able to help each other.

The whole thing about it takes a village. I mean it really does. We have to be each other’s good neighbors,” said Executive Director for the Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity, Wendy Clow.

With the help of donations from around the community, including some money from Consumers Energy, the habitat team helped installed everything Reynolds needed to make sure his house is safe, while also taking a heavy burden off his shoulders as he continues to care for his wife. He calls it an answered prayer.

“Some things that are out of your hands you have to leave them to the hands of a higher power sometimes and it just goes to show that can be a positive thing sometimes.”