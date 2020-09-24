Jackson Haunted house aims to stay spooky safely

At the Jackson Underworld, skeleton’s, and goblins hang to scare people, but the one thing they don’t want to people to be afraid of is catching Covid-19.

“Masks are required of course. Social distancing, we have multiple sanitizing stations throughout the building. And we also have cleaning protocol as well,” said General Manager at Jackson’s Underworld Gary Grant.

The CDC recently named haunted houses a high-risk activity. The Jackson health department says, one of the biggest things is to manage, and avoid large groups

“Close monitoring of space, and time between the crowds is essential there because you don’t want people intermingling between different groups that are coming in at any one time,” said Health Officer for the Jackson County Health Department Rashmi Travis.

The building is four stories, and the entire length of the attraction is one mile, and because of the size of the space they are ready to keep people spread a part, and sent in with smaller groups. This includes timed tickets.

“When the public is inside waiting for the haunt, we’ve got two separate very large rooms that’s separated, and we are allowed up to fifty people in each room. However, we don’t touch that max, and we certainly keep things spaced out as well,” said Grant.

The staff says, there’s no reason to push the panic button, they will sanitize areas every thirty minutes, and actors’ surprises will still be waiting behind cobwebs, and corners, but from a distance.

So far, they say attendance and community support has been strong.

“Turnouts been phenomenal. Right now, we are kind of ahead of ticket sales then years past,” said Grant.

The haunted house will stay open until November 1st. Tickets can be bought on their website.