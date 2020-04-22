Jackson High School senior reflects on a year cut short

“We got the schools closing, no sports. It was just kind of like boom boom boom,” said Jackson High School Senior, Kylie Wilcox.

A decorated door at the house of Kylie Wilcox tells the story of a senior, and a school year cut short.

“I kind of think of it like we lost the most fun three months of our 13 years, so it’s just like I’m kind of numb to it because I don’t want to think about it,” said Wilcox.

For Kylie, today life looks much different than she thought it would, the Jackson High senior enjoys the extra sleep, but learning calculus from home is a little strange. She also says it feels like life sped up.

“It really just takes into mind when they say it’s going to go so fast. It really went fast this time,” said Wilcox.

For her dad, it’s not her accomplishments like being class president, and valedictorian that makes him the most proud, it’s who she is as a person, and how she’s handled this situation.

“I’m also really proud that she picks up others around her, and takes them with her. She doesn’t leave people behind, and she lifts up everybody that she’s with, and helps them shine as well,” said Kylie’s dad, Philip Wilcox.

Kylie still has regular video chats with friends, and despite what the virus took away, she will also remember all the good times she had at Jackson high.

“I’m just really thankful because Jackson High is really cool. I just love all the teachers, and my friends. It’s nice that I have those memories,” said Wilcox.

Her family still plans on having a graduation party, and while one door is closing, and not the way she would have liked, Kylie is looking forward to her next chapter at Appalachian State University.