Jackson High School teacher adapts to online teaching

Kitchen tables turning into virtual classrooms, it’s the strange new norm.

For Jackson High School biology teacher, Ken Wedgewood, the last few weeks have really been a learning experience.

“It’s been a world wind, but it’s been good in the sense of I feel like it has reminded me, and the people around me what’s important, and really focusing on staying connected,” said Wedgewood.

Teaching science from home is challenging, but technology helps. Wedgewood says, he meets with students twice a week via zoom to check in, and go over material. He even plans to get creative by videoing himself doing some memorable experiments, so kids don’t miss out entirely.

“Normally we would do cat dissections in groups of four, but my plan is to get in there, and maybe ask another science teacher to help me record, or set up with myself with a tri pod, and just kind of walk through the dissection,” said Wedgewood.

Through all the change, and uncertainty, he wants students to take away one more valuable life lesson.

“You have to adapt, and evolve, and learn on the go, and just kind of be ready for whatever life throws at you.”

Wedgewood says, he will prepare this summer for ways to continue to improve virtual learning, as well as take some time to go fishing.