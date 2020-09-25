Jackson historian and author dives into city’s hidden history

They say history can be one of life’s greatest teachers. For historian and author Linda Hass, that’s just part of what inspired her to undercover some of Jackson’s greatest historic moments in her new book ‘Hidden History of Jackson County Michigan.’

“There’s so many stories about Jackson that have never been told, you know the bypass stories from long ago that peak people’s curiosity. We kind of think that there’s more under the tip of the iceberg that has never been told, and I wanted to tell some of those stories,” said Author, Linda Hass.

One of the key points in her book leads us downtown to Bucky Harris Park. It’s here where the first anti-slavery newspaper in the state helped pave the way to freedom.

“I talk about them as rebellious, radical newspapers. They were radical because they were preaching a anti-slavery message before it was popular to do so,” said Hass.

They did so in the face of danger. The building which used to stand here at Bucky Harris Parks was burned down twice.

“The editors experienced persecution, destruction of property, financial hardships, but they kept persevering in what they believed to be right,” said Hass.

Hass hopes when people walk through the park the message of bravery by the ones who came before, inspires the people of Jackson now, to live out what you believe to help leave a positive impact in the community.

“They expressed their anti-slavery message not only in the editorial content in their words, but also in their deeds, in their actions, and so they were a living message you could say.”

To learn more about some of Jackson’s greatest hidden history, the book is available at the Book Cottage.