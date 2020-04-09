Jackson home care company delivers groceries to people in need

Laurel Etkin is used to being there for people in need. Etkinis the Co-Owner of All About You Care, a home, and personal care business. After Laurel talked with with her mom about how many of their customers couldn’t leave their houses, she knew she had to do something more.

“You know mom there’s really something going on. Grocery stores are really hard, people are going to have a hard time getting groceries, and she said well why don’t we see if any of our girls would volunteer to do any shopping for the people who can’t get out,” said Co-owner of All About You Care, Laurel Etkin.

Volunteers like Ashlee Rogers stepped up by going to the store, and dropping off groceries for the many people who right now can’t leave home, and to let them know that there are people out there who care for them.

“Honestly I just hope at the end of the day it makes people feel like they don’t have to worry, and they can count on somebody, and there are still good samaritans out there willing to help them out, even in this time of crisis.

Laurel says it’s the stories she keeps hearing that inspires her to do more.

“I had one gentleman who called, and said that him, and his wife were both elderly, and were afraid to go out, and by the time I was done talking to him, and assuring him that we could do this for him he was moved to tears, and so grateful,” said Etkin.

Laurel knows this was something her team was meant to do.

“I just think it was our calling to offer the service,” said Etkin.

To learn about how you can get groceries delivered to your home visit the All About You Care Facebook page, or call 517-917-3910.