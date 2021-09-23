Jackson homicide suspect turns himself in

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Ke’Juan Watts, 18, turned himself into the authorities this morning on a two-count felony warrant for Homicide-Open Murder and Felony Firearm.

Watts was wanted in connection to the that took place shooting in Jackson on August 25, 2021, in which 18-year-old Sha’Nya Coleman-Young was killed.

Police were called at 11:26 a.m. to the area of Keyes Log Cabin Party Store where they found a Coleman-Young in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Trax.

The 18-year-old was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health and was pronounced dead.

Two men were also shot but were released from the hospital.

Coleman-Young’s vehicle had six people inside it when they met with a Nissan Maxima in the parking lot. Police say two groups had a dispute and believe that the Nissan Maxima fled the parking lot while shooting at the Chevrolet.

