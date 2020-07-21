Jackson Human Relations Commission releases anti-racism statement

The Jackson Human Relations Commission started in the 1960s to fight racial discrimination. Now, 60 years later, the group led by Cheryl Ragland has a bold, new message, calling for fair treatment, and equal justice for everyone who calls Jackson home.

“These events that have been happening within our country not only affect the black community, but it also affects everyone, so we felt it was imperative to issue a collective statement,” said Jackson Human Relations Commissioner, Cheryl Ragland.

The message highlights systematic racism, something that the group says, disadvantages African Americans in areas like education, the criminal justice system, and housing.

To help, Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies plans to create a commission that specializes in racial issues.

“To work on what we can do internally at City Hall, to build more equity in the community, and then what we can do to really rally our community, and different organizations behind this important work,” said Mayor Dobies.

Rallying the community is exactly what Ragland’s mission is. She knows everyone has a different reality, and wants to create an open conversation.

“We want to gather those concerns, gather those outlooks, and work with the City through City Council to see what we can resolve just to make our city better for all its residents,” said Ragland.

To submit an idea ,or raise a concern there is a link below.

https://www.cityofjackson.org/876/Report-a-Concern