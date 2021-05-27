Jackson improvement authority sets out to revitalize MLK corridor

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—The Southside of Jackson is seeing new investments from city leaders. It’s all part of an effort to redevelop and revitalize the area here along Martin Luther King Drive.

“MLK here is a major street and it’s one of the streets that’s been neglected for some time,” said Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies.

Until now. Tonight Mayor Derek Dobies and an improvement team will begin to start plans to improve the area.

“I can certainly envision a lot more businesses opening up, and things that the city can do to help incentivize that and probably also some residential developments as well,” said Mayor Dobies.

For businesses on the block one thing is clear.

“I think it’s just about time,” said Pretty Distinct Beauty worker, Crystal Drayton.

Drayton works at one of the first businesses to recently pop up here. She hopes the project helps her business and the community.

“Well, it’s going to bring some great curb appeal and that will allow people to want to come back to this area and see what’s going on. A lot of people don’t know we are here and I think it would be great to bring people back to this area.”

One thing Mayor Dobies says he wants to see is a grocery store, something not found anywhere in the city of Jackson.

“This is kind of the center of the food desert and I think it would be great to see that and I think the City working with the Corridor Improvement Authority can work to incentivize that.”

The Mayor adds this is a long-term project, but one he knows is needed.

“We’re invested in making all parts of our city better, more inclusive, and stronger, and I think this is our commitment to doing it here on the South Side.”

The meeting tonight will be available on the cities website.