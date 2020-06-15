Jackson introduces resolution to declare racism public health issue

Today Jackson Mayor, Derek Dobies sent out a letter backing the declaration that racism is a public health crisis.

“Listening to a lot of the protesters, going to these different events, and seeing that people are hungry for change, and want to do something about this,” said Mayor Dobies.

Leading the change on the county side is lifelong Jackson resident, and District 7 Commissioner, Daniel Mahoney, who says the last two weeks have been unreal.

“The unfortunate thing is this is a reality for myself, as it is for most other black Americans,” said Mahoney.

By officially allowing racism to be declared a public health crisis, Mahoney hopes to create a committee that will help shape policy geared at ending racism in the city.

“Anything less than passing a resolution tonight is still Jackson County speaking boldly about what they believe when it comes to racism, and it being a public health crisis,” said Mahoney.

Mayor Dobies says, he’s proud of the work being done, and hopes this is the start of real change.

“We hope that the rest of the county, and board of commissioners can recognize that, acknowledge it, and actually start to work on it,” said Mayor Dobies.

There will be a virtual meeting on the issue tonight.