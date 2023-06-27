JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson has issued a boil water advisory due to a mechanical malfunction at the water treatment plant causing higher than-normal turbidity levels in the city’s water.

Turbidity is the level of cloudiness in a city’s water. The city monitors turbidity to see if its filtering water properly. A water sample taken on June 26 showed levels of 3.00 turbidity. The normal levels of turbidity at the plant are 0.10.

While turbidity itself isn’t inherently harmful, it could result in an increased chance of the water being contaminated.

Jackson advises people to not drink water without boiling it first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

Jackson expects the boil advisory to end on June 29.