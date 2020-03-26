Jackson launches special Covid-19 special response unit

Firefighters in the Jackson Area are facing a new enemy in Covid-19, and they are finding new ways to fight it.

The Station 3 building on Pringle Avenue has been sitting empty since 2011, but now it’s getting new life with a new operation. It’s home to the Covid-19 Special Response Unit.

Summit Township Fire Chief Tim McEldowney is ready to put the building, and team to work.

“We’re going to respond with a two man squad, and we are going to assess the patient from a distance of three to six feet wearing our full PPE, so we will be wearing a full face mask. We will have eye protection,” said McEldowney.

Both the Jackson Fire department, and Summit Township Fire department will come together to create a three man team, and respond to any calls with people who may be fighting the virus.

Other stations in the city will still respond to regular needs, but those on the Covid-19 team will only report to Covid-19 cases to limit exposure. The chief says, there are ways for the public to help in the fight.

“If everybody does there job, us as first responders, and you the public to shelter in place. I know it’s an inconvenience, but it’s really the best way that you can do your job,” said McEldowney.

The department hopes to have the team up, and running by the end of the week.