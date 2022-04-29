JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — After a two year gap due to the pandemic, law enforcement agencies from across Jackson County will come together in downtown Jackson to honor those killed in the line of duty.

The Jackson Law Enforcement Memorial is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 at 12 p.m. in the TRUE Community City Square.

This will be the first in-person memorial since 2019.

“The return of the event this year being in-person is important in order to give the proper respect to those that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” Elmer Hitt, Director of Jackson Police and Fire Services said.

This annual event is a part of National Police Week, which focuses on delivering special respect to the law enforcement officers, who lost their lives in the line of duty, for the safety and protection of others.

This year’s memorial was arranged by the Jackson Police Department Honor Guard.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Jackson Post, and the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety will be in attendance.

Law enforcement leaders from Jackson County will speak and Undersheriff Chris Simpson will deliver the keynote address.

The names of Jackson County officers killed on the job will be announced during the “Roll Call of Heroes”, followed by a gun salute and taps.