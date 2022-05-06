JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County man faces multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Ryan Kloack, who worked at Jackson Lumen Christi, has been charged with two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables and three counts of selling and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Kloack worked as the Facilities Manager at the high school.

Jackson Lumen Christi President Tim DeWitt told 6 News that the incident does not involved any students from the school.

Officials there said they were told about the investigation months ago, and suspended Kloack for a week.

However, they say he came back to work because no charges were issued at the time.

School officials tell 6 News they were informed of the new criminal charges Thursday night, and effective Friday, he is no longer an employee.

The decision to charge Kloack was made by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office because a potential conflict of interest in Jackson. Prosecutors there confirmed to 6 News that Kloack’s sexual misconduct charges involve a minor.

Kloack was arraigned in the 12th District Court in Jackson County on Friday afternoon.

In the charges, it lists the offense date as Sept. 30, 2020.