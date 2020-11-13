Jackson man aims to bridge the gaps in the community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—In life, it’s often the connections we make with people that can lead to us to where we need to be. For John Hays, that saying is literal through his organization Connecting the Dots. The group helps pair people with resources to help them when they need it most.

“The everyday worker who just falls on hard times, not necessarily somebody who qualifies for traditional support that most are known for, but somebody who just needs a little help bridging a small gap,” said Founder of Connecting the Dots, John Hays.

Hays says, he works with local businesses for things like school supplies, medical help, food, clothing, bill assistance, auto repair, and this year Christmas gifts. To meet the need this holiday season, Hays made the connection with Art Moehn Auto Group for a new campaign. They are donating $6,000 to the mission, and with each car they sell they will add to the donation, with a hope to reach $12,000 in total. All the money will go towards helping parents provide their families with gifts this holiday season.

“The pandemic, and everyone being affected by it, as a local business we wanted to be able to give back as much as we’ve been given over the years, so we want to provide as much as we possibly can to families that are in need,” said Sales Consultant for Art Moehn, Fadi Mustafa.

Everything is done completely anonymously. Hays wants people to know that right now in the middle of the pandemic, whether you lost your job, or just need a little extra help, there is no circumstance that is too small.

“These are all of our co-workers who often hide behind the curtains where a neighbor, or a brother, or a family member know they need help, but they just don’t ask for it for themselves. That’s why Connecting the Dots is here, and I think that’s why our donors have done what they’ve done.”

To learn more about how you can get help or if there is someone you know you would like to nominate there is a link below.

https://ctdmi.org/