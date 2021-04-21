Jackson man arrested for possessing child pornography

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– On Wednesday, Michigan State Police announced the Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has arrested 24-year-old Zhavian Kamani Cleveland of Jackson, for possession of child pornography.

According to officials, the arrest was made after digital evidence was taken from his home.

Cleveland was arraigned on Friday, April 16th, and charged with:

  • Criminal sexual conduct
  • Child sexually abusive material
  • Using a computer to commit a crime.

Cleveland faces up to 20-years behind bars if convicted.

