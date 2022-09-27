JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of redemption, and of one man’s calling to be there for the Jackson community.

“I’m not going to focus on what I couldn’t do but what I could do,” said Owner of the Jackson Blazer Alan Wade.

For Wade, it’s one that starts on March 4 1989. It was a time in his life when he got caught up with the wrong crowd.

“I got robbed. At gunpoint. I got shot multiple times and left on the street to die,”

Wade says his aunt who just so happened to be driving by that night found him and took him to the hospital. It saved his life and served as a clear wake-up call, triggering a new beginning in his life.

“It started me on the right path to try to be someone of a positive influence to my community.”

Today, that impact is written on every page in the Jackson Blazer. It’s a newspaper that was first started by his brother Ben in 1963. The goal? To give a voice to the black community in Jackson. It’s something Wade says was missing from other papers at the time.

“You would only find negative stories about African Americans, never anything that was really positive, and so we already knew that in Jackson some great things were taking place. People were doing great things,” said Wade.

So with every story, the paper worked to change the narrative, and today as owner Wade’s a one-man band publishing the stories of his community, and soon it will celebrate 60 years of business and stories.

“It’s just life and just involvement with the people that I know and love.”

It’s a dream for him that he hopes to leave a legacy of inspiration.

“When you read the pages of the Blazer you see examples of people achieving and overachieving. People overcoming obstacles, people realizing that they can do it. Even myself.”

It’s a daily mission he says God saved his life to do.

“It could have ended for me. But no he sent me on a path to do some work and I pray that I haven’t let him down.”

The paper publishes once a week and can be found in places like the Jackson Coffee Company.