Jackson man helps serve the community as Kilted Santa

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—“I’ve learned from life that sometimes magic or miracles don’t just happen you have to make them happen,” said the leader of the Kilted Famers, Justin Fairchild.

Behind this green hood is the kilted Santa. It’s an idea Fairchild first had last December. He wanted to try and bring some much-needed holiday cheer to families during the pandemic.

“I just did a post on my Facebook group. Hey, I would like to do dress up as Santa and deliver presents you know this Christmas Eve and give the Kids around the community a boost and get their spirits up.”

It’s a tradition he’s ready to continue this holiday season by making a list with help from organizations working to adopt families. So on Christmas eve, he’ll be packing up his car ready to make surprise deliverers to kids in need in Jackson, along with a few random stops.

“You get to see happy faces you get to see happier kids around Jackson. You get to see a better community for it.”

Fairchild says the growth of his Facebook group has allowed him to spread his reach, and he hopes through the power of social media that it allows even more kids to get a visit from the kilted Santa in years to come.

“I want it to be a big thing not just here but you know eventually I want it to spread to other communities. You know I can’t deliver everywhere but other people can join on the Kilted Santa project and be Santa’s for their own communities.”

Adding, the best part about putting on the suit is simple.

“It’s delivering the presents I would say. Just the look on kids’ faces and the excitement in your eyes. It’s the way you know Christmas should be after the magic starts leaving.”

Fairchild is currently taking donations that will go directly to buying gifts and wrapping supplies. To help or to contact the kilted Santa there is a link below.

https://www.facebook.com/KiltedSanta