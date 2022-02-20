JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Thomas Burke lives in Jackson. It’s where his family now calls home, but it’s stories from his families past in South Carolina more than a century ago that’s left a lasting impact on his life

“It’s like his spirit is always around me,” said Burke.

Burke’s great grandfather Jacob Simpson Settle was born into slavery in 1859 and lived for 79 years. It’s a life that despite never getting to meet him, inspired Burke to bring his story back to life in this room .It’s part of a new exhibit at the Ella Sharp Museum.

“All this is inspiring. It just touches me to see where the history was and where it’s at now. The difference is night and day,” said the creator of the display, Thomas Burke.

There are more than 90 pieces on display. They are all collected by Burke. They show the struggles and discrimination African Americans faced in places like in school, jail cells, on the bus, and just walking down the street.

“I’m talking about a 12-year-old kid arrested for drinking from a white water fountain.”

But the display also tells stories of triumph from people who are leaders today and others like his great grandfather who found a path towards a better life following the civil war.

“His owners for the plantation he lived on let him go to school and from that he became a schoolteacher himself. And I do have some of his teacher certificates and certifications dated on display here.”

That passion for teaching planted a seed of educators in his family— including Burke who is the founder of

“Save our youth.” It’s a program helping mentor kids in Jackson, and he hopes that when they see this display of history, they not only learn to dream big but to also look in the mirror to discover who they want to be.

“The takeaway would be educational, inspirational, and hopefully we can get people to understand it’s also important to know where they came from.”

The display is completely free to visit and will be up at the museum until March 16th.

“Anybody who can make it here I think will be inspired.”