Jackson man pleads guilty in car crash that killed 3-year-old

A Jackson man has pleaded guilty to a drunk driving incident that killed a 3-year-old girl.

Kingston Skrzynski, 20, was charged with a felony of reckless driving causing death and operating under the influence causing death.

He pleaded guilty to the two counts at Jackson County Circuit Court in front of Judge Thomas Wilson on Nov. 15.

Each charge has a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

On Aug. 26, 2018, Skrzynski was driving on the shoulder of U.S. 127 when he rear-ended a minivan between Cook and Reed roads shortly after it pulled out of a private drive, police said.

The minivan rolled several times, causing the 3-year-old, Ray’lyn Kami Johnson to be ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

Karyn Murdie testified Feb.6 that Skrzynski was tailgating closely behind her for several miles on U.S. 127 before the crash. She identified Skrzynski in court as the driver who was tailgating her.

Drug tests revealed Skrzynski had methamphetamine in his system that was three days old at the time of the crash. He also had Gabapentin, a medication used to treat seizures and nerve pain.

One felony count of second-degree murder was added and then dropped from Skrzynski’s charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Jan 23. He is currently free on $5,000 bond.

This story comes from our media partners at MLIVE.com