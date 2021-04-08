Jackson man reflects on battle with Covid-19

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—“I remember just how scared I was. I didn’t know if I was going to die.”

One year ago, JK Haehnle found himself at Henry Ford Hospital on a ventilator and in a coma fighting for his life with Covid-19.

“I remember I couldn’t breathe, and I didn’t have any oxygen, and struggling to breathe and I remember I didn’t want to go to sleep because I was afraid I wouldn’t wake up if I did,” said Jackson teacher, JK Haehnle.

But thanks to the help of doctors he did.

“It is surreal now that I’m here and seeing my friends and family again seeing my kids and the experiences that I’ve had a year from that date it’s pretty remarkable.”

Haehnle says the days spent in a hospital in a coma and on the brink of death changed his life forever. Today, he still carries with him some of the challenges he faced while battling the virus including in his lungs.

“I had a hard time breathing a couple of months afterward and in fact, I’ve had exercised induced asthma.”

But he says it’s a small price to pay to still be here today and with a new appreciation of life.

“Things are more important to me now than they were in the past and you have to cherish every moment you have with loved ones and with your family and friends, so that’s the biggest thing that I have taken from this is you only live once, and this is your best life and get out there and do it.”

Today, Haehnle says he is fully vaccinated. He calls it a surreal feeling, but he also says he’s a better man today who has found a new calling as a teacher, ready to inspire the next generation.