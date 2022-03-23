GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS)—Nathan Parshall was fishing here at Welch lake like he usually does, but last Thursday afternoon he noticed something wasn’t right.

“I just heard someone yelling for help. Then I went over there, and she was holding onto a kayak, and she’d been out there. I was fishing she had probably been out there for at least 40 minutes,” said Parshall.

The woman fell in as she was trying to rescue her dog. Parshall says when he got there she was in shock.

“She was cold and almost hitting hypothermia, so I just needed to get her out of the water.”

He then got her in his kayak and back to shore and gave her a warm towel and called for help. Paramedics arrived shortly after. Neighbors who saw what happened say it’s a miracle she’s alive today.

“He’s a hero. In my opinion. He absolutely is. She wouldn’t have made it. She was in the water for a half-hour to an hour at 30 degrees, 32 degrees,” said neighbor, Todd Poore.

Parshall says he’s no hero. He just did what was the right thing to do.

“I mean you know my dad said I was a hero, but it was just a good deed. You know if I was doing that, I would want someone to help me. I just thought it was good nature to go help her out.”

Parshall says he hasn’t heard from the woman, but neighbors say she and the dog are recovering at home, all thanks to his quick actions.