Jackson man stabbed to death, suspect arrested

A Jackson woman is under arrest today and police say she is suspected of stabbing a man to death last night in the city.

Officers were called to a house on the 400 block of West Morrell Street just after 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

When they arrived they found a 26-year-old Jackson man with an apparent stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators talked to people who led them to arrest a 21-year-old Jackson woman at a home on the 2900 block of Kibby Road just after 5:00 a.m. today.

According to police she knew the man who was stabbed. She is being held in the Jackson County Jail while prosecutors consider charges.

The dead man’s name will not be released until his family is notified.