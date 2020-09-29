Jackson man turns quarantine hobby into downtown bakery

How do you use your gift for good, in the middle of a pandemic, when you’re stuck inside your house? For Aaron Cole, his answer came when he, and his wife baked so much bread they didn’t know what to do with it.

“During Covid I was baking bread, my wife, and I were like you know maybe we shouldn’t be eating so many carbs if we are going to be sitting around the house,” said Cole.

So, they decided to reach out on Facebook to see if anyone could use a free loaf. That’s when things took off.

“People were knocking on my door five minutes later, and so I just started making it for people who wanted it and it has kind of spiraled out of control into this what we have now,” said Head Baker at Doughnation Bakery.

Today, he has his own setup, with a new name, Doughnation inside of the Lean Rocket Lab downtown. It’s the only bakery in town.

He still makes the bread at home, more than 90 loafs a day, using his own recipe which he learned from his grandma as a young boy.

For Cole, nothing compares to the feeling of helping your neighbor, and right now there is a lot of people struggling.

“Getting food into people’s hands. I was raised to look out for the poor, and I just never want anybody to feel like they have to pay for the bread,” said Cole.

Just like the name says, with every item sold, Cole will also be donating one dollar to a Jackson non-profit, proving that there is no situation where you can’t use your gift for good.