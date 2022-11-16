LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For 23-year-old Eric Graf, Nov. 5 was his lucky day.

The Jackson local chose his own numbers for the Powerball, which won him an initial prize of $50,000.

Graf matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 28-45-53-56-69 PB:20.

But thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000.

He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I play Powerball about once a month and I’ve always played easy pick numbers but decided to pick my own numbers for the first time,” said Graf. “I logged into my Lottery account a few hours after the drawing and couldn’t believe what I was seeing when I saw a $150,000 balance.”

According to Graf, his fiancé didn’t believe him when he woke her up to tell her about the money.

“I woke my fiancé up to tell her the good news, but she didn’t believe me,” said Graf. “It took about a day for it to set in that I had really won. It is a crazy feeling!”

He visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

With his winnings, Graf plans to purchase a home and take a vacation.