Jackson Mayor announces new developments for southside

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies announced today on Facebook that the City will be authoring the first resolution to create the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority to drive developments outside of the downtown area and into the southside neighborhoods.

The new resolution will be discussed on Zoom next week, July 8 at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed on Derek Dobies’ Facebook Page.

This tax increment financing district (similar to a DDA) will reinvest resources back into this area and help attract economic development, coordinate peacemaking projects, and guide infrastructure investments that will lead to new amenities for the southside – like a grocery store.