Jackson Mayor declares local state of emergency

Quiet streets, empty restaurants, and schools with no students in sight, it’s the new norm around the country.

For Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies, the decision to declare an emergency was a tough one to make, but he believes it was necessary.

“Our ability to effectively mitigate some of the effects of not only the coronavirus, but the damages that are going to be caused by the mitigation strategies is something that we have to step into, and lead on,” said Mayor Dobies.

The state of emergency triggers an operations plan for rapid response, and recovery. The Mayor also plans to work closely with local non-profits to help those that need it most.

“In a city that has one, and three people living in poverty. It’s something that is very real to us, the vulnerable populations that we have here when we are thinking about the response to the virus,” said Mayor Dobies.

The city will not be shutting off anyone’s water for the next 3 weeks, and is waiving fees for online payments to encourage people to pay their bills from home. The response also allows the city to ask for financial help from the state if the damage goes beyond what local responders can control.

“If those recovery efforts become overtaxed, and our resources become overtaxed to be able to go out to the county, and state, and request additional funding, and resources if necessary,” said Mayor Dobies.

The Mayor also recommends registering to get updates from the CodeRed system. You can register on the city’s website below.

https://www.co.jackson.mi.us/215/CodeRED