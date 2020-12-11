Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies calls on Congressman Walberg, Rep. Alexander to refuse to take office

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies today called on Congressman Tim Walberg and State Representative Julie Alexander to refuse to take their oaths and refuse to take office on January 1, 2021, in response to their support of a Texas suit to nullify the popular vote.

On Thursday, December 9th, Alexander joined 11 other House Republicans in signing onto a motion to the U.S. Supreme Court asking that it set aside President-elect Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote win over President Donald Trump in Michigan and prevent Mr. Biden from receiving the state’s 16 electoral votes.

Signing a separate brief in support of the Texas complaint were four Michigan Republican Congressmen, including Jackson’s Congressman Tim Walberg.

“It is absolutely shameful that Representative Alexander and Congressman Walberg now support a lawsuit against the people of their own state and are seeking to nullify their votes – all premised on unsubstantiated, fantastical claims of fraud,” said Dobies. “Without evidence and the law on their side, these attempts to change the outcome of an election are gross negligence at best, criminal conspiracy at worst.”

“And since Representative Alexander and Congressman Walberg continue to promulgate unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the election, they should be the first to refuse to take their oaths and refuse to take office on January 1 of next year. Today, I’m calling on them to make public statements to that effect,” said Mayor Dobies.

Mayor Dobies was an election challenger at the TCF Center in Detroit on November 4th, and testified in front of the State Board of Canvassers, calling on them to certify the results of the election. Dobies believes Michigan law compels the awarding of the state’s electoral votes based on the certified winner of the popular vote.