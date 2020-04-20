Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies prepares long-term relief plan

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies, says this is a time of challenge, and opportunity.

“It certainly has been met with some very challenging times, and a lot of cause for concern here, but it has also been met with a lot of people stepping up in the community,” said Jackson Mayor, Derek Dobies.

Funding for the Jackson Covid-19 relief has already reached more than $250,000, and the Mayor hopes to keep this momentum going with a recovery effort that starts with easier access to testing.

“Talking to some of the professionals in the field they say having easy testing for the next 4 to 6 months off site is something that is going to be necessary,” said Mayor Dobies.

The city is currently looking at several possible testing sites including the MLK center.

Jackson has also received more than $700,000 in federal grant relief, and Mayor Dobies says the money will be helpful in fighting poverty.

“I think first and foremost we’re going to use those funds in collaboration with the Community Action Agency to make sure that we are keeping people in their homes, and that those that become temporarily displaced, we can work to find them new homes,” said Mayor Dobies.

For now, the Mayor is urging the community to stay home, and follow the guidelines laid out by the CDC.

“The faster that we can do that, and the more that we adhere to those standards, the faster that we can get back to normal, and the faster we can get help on the way,” said Mayor Dobies.