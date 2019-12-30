Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies reflects, talks goals for 2020

For the city of Jackson, 2019 was a year of growth and progress. More than a dozen new businesses came to the downtown area. The city also received a fresh new paint job in the form of 21 new murals.



For Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies, it was a historic year as he became the first mayor in Jackson to win consecutive elections since 2005. With 2019 nearly behind him, he says he’s proud of all his team, and the community accomplished.

“There’s a lot of things I’ve been excited about. You can only do so much as a city government, but I think when the whole community comes and starts to lean into that progress, and you see things like Bright Walls, and new businesses pop up then it just serves as a catalyst for even more development, and even more activity,” said Mayor Dobies.



Jackson also became the first city in the state to enact a displace tenants ordinance to help provide protection for renters. The year also brought a few challenges, including gun violence. The Mayor says this is a top priority. There was also the mix-up with the road millages that were left off the ballot.



“There is clearly a need, and I think that for unforeseen circumstances that didn’t make it to the ballot, but that’s something I think that we are going to hit the ground running in 2020 with working on to make sure that not only do we have clean streets, but actually streets that are fixed and smooth,” said Mayor Dobies.



On the cusp of a new decade, Mayor Dobies remembers ten years ago when he bought his first house here in Jackson.



“It’s been probably one of the best decisions of my life. I love this community. The people here are really genuine, and have a lot of grit, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Mayor Dobies.



The Jackson ‘State of the City’ will be held in early 2020.