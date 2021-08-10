Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies urges for needle exchange, recovery services

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies announced today via Facebook that he plans to talk with City Council about renewing a Memorandum, or memo, of understanding, continuing harm reduction services and needle exchange programs for the City of Jackson.

Dobies is no stranger to JXN Harm Reduction. Just two years ago, Dobies encouraged City Council to allow policy changes for needle exchange and harm reduction policies around the City of Jackson.

Dobies looks forward to a continued collaboration between JXN Harm Reduction and the City of Jackson.