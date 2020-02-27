Jackson Mayor lays out plans for the future during “State of the City”

In his “State of the City” address Mayor Derek Dobies touched on a variety of topics from roads to renovations to issues such as poverty, and gun violence. Tonight the message was simple, what do you want Jackson to look like in 15 years?
“We talked about tonight creating a city with opportunity for all where everyone has the same opportunity to participate in the cities renaissance to be able to have stable and affordable safe, and dignified housing and to have access to job opportunities,” said Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies.
To fight poverty the city plans to add several new housing developments including a four story 53 unit apartment complex for low income families.
For Wanda Beavers, she was encouraged about what these buildings can do for the community.
“For the senior citizens 55 and older and that way they will have somewhere to live and there will be new buildings for them and no one will have to worry about where they will be going,” said Jackson resident Wanda Beavers.
The Mayor also talked about the 15 million dollars invested in downtown in an effort to attract new businesses, along with a planned 11 million dollars to be spent on road repairs, as well as several new parks, and renovations including at the YMCA, and Martin Luther King Center.
The Mayor finished with several programs aimed at stopping the gun violence in Jackson.
“We started a cure violence program I think that is going to be really successful, and we talked about some of the other initiatives that we can do collectively as a city to organize ourselves to meet one another, and to watch out for one another,” said Mayor Dobies.
The Mayor also added that the previous two years saw the lowest crime rates of the past 30 years.