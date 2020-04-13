Jackson mom creates online learning directory for kids

When the shutdown began mother of three, Sarah Frantz, was in the same spot as many other parents, trying to navigate all the online educational tools for kids.

“I could not keep track of it. There was so much stuff. So just going through Facebook to try, and grab all the links, and everything was getting really annoying,” said Sarah Frantz.

Frantz decided to use her talents in web design to do something about it by creating an all-in-one interactive, and educational learning directory for kids. It’s called Momsdesk.org. The site consists of more than 95 learning resources.

The site is also mobile friendly, easy to access, and broken down by category with subjects such as art, math, history, science, and even includes interactive field trips.

Frantz says it’s allowed her to get her own work done, while knowing her kids are still learning.

“It’s allowed me to get maybe if I have a meeting I have to do, or if I have to get dinner ready, or something like that I can throw them on there, and they are doing something productive,” said Frantz.

Frantz hopes this site helps parents who were in the same situation she was.

“It’s a resource I hope it can be used as a tool in a house. I hope it gives parents an outlet for their children that’s not you know wasting away their minds on a screen.”

Parents can also go on to the site, and submit their own resources to be added. Everything is monitored to make sure it’s all kid friendly. Here is a link to the site.

https://momsdesk.org/